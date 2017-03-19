Puerto Rico Continues Undefeated Beats VZ 13-2 • Latino Sports

This game did not mean much to either country, Venezuela was already out of advancing to the finals and Puerto Rico was already guaranteed a spot in the finals, however, Puerto Rico was playing for something else. Puerto Rico was playing for the pride and record of moving on to the final games in Los Angeles as an undefeated team.

From the first inning Puerto Rico once again focused on playing their game and scoring early which lead to a 13-2 win over Venezuela on Saturday, completing a sweep of the Pool F competition at Petco Park.

Puerto Rico improved to 6-0 and joins Japan as the only two nations to remain unbeaten through two rounds of the tournament. As the winner of Pool F, the Puerto Rican team opens the finals Monday night against the Netherlands at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles (9 p.m. ET, MLB Network and MLB.TV).