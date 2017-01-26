Puerto Rico FC: Caribbean Club Championship Field • Latino Sports

Miami – On Thursday, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) today announced the addition of Puerto Rico FC to the 2017 Caribbean Club Championship field.

As current champion of the Luis Villarejo Cup, Puerto Rico FC will represent Puerto Rico in the Caribbean championship, which is set to kickoff next month in venues across the region.

With the addition of Puerto Rico FC, a record 21 clubs from 12 countries – headed by Trinidad & Tobago’s Central FC, the two-time defending champion – have qualified for the 19th edition of the competition, which will determine the region’s representative to the next edition of the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League.

The first round consists of five groups of four teams, which will play a round-robin format from late February through March. Greenbay Hoppers FC (Antigua & Barbuda), Don Bosco FC (Haiti), Montego Bay United FC (Jamaica), and System 3 Sport Academy (St. Vincent & the Grenadines) will all host the group stage.

Additionally, Puerto Rico FC will now host Group D, at Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel, from March 14 to 18.

Group Stage Venues:

Group A: Antigua Recreation Ground – St. John’s, Antigua & Barbuda,

Group B: Stade Sylvio Cator – Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

Group C: Montego Bay Sports Complex – Montego Bay, Jamaica

Group D: Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel – Bayamón, Puerto Rico

Group E: Victoria Park – Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

The five group winners will advance to the final round, scheduled to be played from May 14-21. That final round will now be hosted in Trinidad & Tobago by Central FC, which will receive a bye to the final round.