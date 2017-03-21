 Puerto Rico Notes • Latino Sports

World Baseball Classic 2017

Puerto Rico Notes

With yesterday’s victory Puerto Rico is now 7-0 in the tournament and has reached the Final for the second consecutive Classic.

Puerto Rico has outscored opponents, 55-18, in seven games so far…Eddie Rosario was 0-for-4 against the Dutch, but he’ll probably remember that 11th-inning sac fly to center field for the rest of his life. Overall in the tournament, he’s 6-for-17 (.353) with five RBI in five games…Starter Jorge Lopez allowed four hits and two runs, both earned, in 2.2 innings. In the WBC, Lopez has given up three runs in seven innings, an ERA of 3.86…Carlos Correa’s first-inning homer had an exit velo of 109.5 miles-per-hour and went 441 feet, according to Statcast.

