Puerto Rico Series: Berríos Stellar But Game Not Decided Till The 16th. • Latino Sports

San Juan, Puerto Rico – The ‘Indians’ and Twins are in their first series of their scheduled 19-game regular-season schedule. But in this Puerto Rico series it may come down to: So What? After all, an island-wide electrical failure became the main concern. Generators kept the game on schedule.

In this Puerto Rico Series Minnesota is the “home” team. But when one thinks about it, it is not so much a Minnesota vs. Cleveland for the locals. It is more like, huh, what are Francisco Lindor, Roberto Pérez, Eddie Rosario, José Berríos doing to delight the Puerto Rican fans who will cheer loudly for them?

One may concede that if Lindor’s team, today with Roberto Pérez catching, is ahead, sorry Rosario, but if Eddie has a big game, sorry Lindor. It got to a point where with the sound of the clapping or voicing of the ‘clave,’ ta ta ta-tata was for whomever got the beat.

But wait, José Berríos is pitching. Now what? José Berríos makes his fifth career start against Cleveland. Yesterday it was to be Berríos all the way. The Home Fans then are not the Twins’: they are the Puerto Rican fans rooting for their native sons.

After the 6th, Venezuelan Carlos Carrasco and José Berríos were in a pitcher’s duel.

In today’s baseball, six innings pitched has become the norm. José Berríos goes one more; he pitches 7 innings of no-runs, 3-hit ball. At one stretch he gets 14 consecutive outs. He was a delight to the home fans.

For Minnesota, Addison Reed started the 8th and with a runner in scoring position as a result of a Bradley Zimmer single and a stolen base with Lindor batting. The fans root loudly for Cleveland, ah, no — for Lindor. He strikes out to a loud let-down sound from the home fans.

Carlos Carrasco also pitches a great 7 innings.

“Eddie, Eddie, Eddie” call out the fans when Rosario comes to bat with two outs in the bottom 9th. But he makes the final out to get the game into extra innings.

For Cleveland, Roberto Pérez leads the top of the 10th and grounds to possibly an out but reaches second on a throwing error . He gets a loud cheer when taken out for a pinch runner Rajai Davis.

With Davis moving on to third on ground out play, Francisco Lindor comes to bat but is intentionally walked. Rosario makes a nice catch of the line drive off the bat of Jason Kipnis to end the inning.

Top of the 13th Lindor, leading off, strikes out swinging. He bats 6 times without a hit, and strikes out four times.

On the top of the 14th Edwin Encarnación homers to put Cleveland up 1-0. Now grant you, the remaining fans cheered this loudly. Were they Cleveland fans or glad this might be a chance to go home? Well, the Twins tied the game with a homerun to left on the first pitch to third baseman Miguel Sano. Fans cheered as loudly.

Finally the game ends on the bottom of the 16th. Eddie Berrios singles and reaches third on an error when Logan Morrison reaches base on that play. An intentional walk loads the bases for Ryan LaMarre’s RBI single to center scoring Rosario with the winning run. Game over on Thursday morning at 12:20AM