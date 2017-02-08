Puerto Rico Wins the Caribbean Baseball Series • Latino Sports

The Criollos de Caguas, Puerto Rico’s winter league champions did what they promised: They brought home the Caribbean Championship Trophy.

Its been 17 long years since a Puerto Rican team has won the winter classic and winning this year is just another reason for Puerto Rican’s to continue the long after holiday season party. In early January Puerto Rico celebrated the release of Puerto Rican political prisoner, Oscar Lopez Rivera. Two days later the island celebrated the induction announcement of Iván Rodríguez into the prestigious Baseball Hall of Fame. Today, the island again celebrated as they gave a hero’s welcome to the Puerto Rican baseball team, the Criollos De Caguas that represented the island nation in this exciting winter baseball classic. and winning the final game the day before.

This Caribbean Series is more like a World Series for the Caribbean nations of: Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Mexico, Cuba and Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico defeated Mexico’s Águilas de Mexicali by a score of 1 – 0 in a very competitive game that was a pitchers duel. Puerto Rico’s opening pitcher, Adalberto Flores took a no-hitter into the 7th inning. The game was finally decided in the10 innings at the new baseball stadium of the Tomateros de Culiacán, en México

The last Puerto Rican team to win the series was the Cangrejeros de SanturceIn 2000.