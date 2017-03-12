 Puerto Rico Wins their Second Game Of The WBC. • Latino Sports

Puerto Rico Wins their Second Game Of The WBC.

Puerto Rico jumped to a quick lead over Mexico in this their second game of the tournament when Giants outfielder, Angel Pagan got the first hit of the game in the first inning and Indians shortstop, Francisco Lindor‘s, the games second batter got his first hit in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, one that he won’t forget. Lindor blasted a monster shot over the left field wall, a two-run home run in the first inning of the Pool D matchup against Mexico on Saturday. However, one was not enough for Francisco as the young 23-year-old All-Star hit a second homer in the seventh inning.

Just like the boxing rivalry between Mexico and Puerto Rico, the Mexican team came right back in the bottom of the first and scored a run Mexico to cut the Puerto Rico lead to just one run. But Puerto Rico added runs in the third and fifth to take a 4-1 lead.

Puerto Rico continued to get clutch hitting to ward off a constant Mexico threat to eventually win their second game of the tournament 9-4.

