Puerto Rico In Winter Olympics? • Latino Sports

You would ask, what is Puerto Rico doing in the Winter Olympics?

Well, the fact is that Puerto Rico, a tropical island has a delegation of one at the XXIII 2018 Winter Olympics that started today in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Skier Charles Flaherty, the only representative of Puerto Rico at the Olympic Winter Games, paraded today in South Korea, waving the mono-star as the standard-bearer of the island in this sporting event.

Seventeen year old, Flaherty is not only one of the youngest competitors there, he’ll be the first athlete to compete for the island in the Winter Olympics since 1998. Puerto Rico sent a bobsled team to the 2002 Games, but did not compete because one of the athletes was found to be ineligible.

Flaherty was all smiles as he paraded in the opening ceremony carrying the flag of the island nation.