Puerto Rico's Hope For A Little League World Series Title End with 1-0 Loss to Japan • Latino Sports

Puerto Rico came into the Little League World Series in hopes of bringing a championship to an island that was devastated by Hurricane Maria last year. Puerto Rico’s passion, devotion and love for their people was shown through every pitch, hit and out in the 2018 Little League World Series.

A 1-0 loss to Japan on Thursday afternoon did not diminish the spirits of an island who so proudly watched the boys from Guayama, PR live their dreams in Williamsport, PA.

In a win-or-go-home matchup against the defending Little League World Series Champions, a routine ground ball throw from shortstop Eric Rodriguez to first baseman Carlos DeJesus flew above DeJesus’ glove, allowing Masaumi Ikeuchi to score from second base in the third inning, that ultimately decided the game.

Starting pitcher John Lopez remained locked in as he went on to give a dominant pitching performance on the mound as he pitched all six innings, giving up three hits while striking out eight.

Puerto Rico was unable to score runs due to Japan’s effective pitching from righty Masato Igarashi and lefty Shisei Fujimoto, whose combined efforts resulted in three hits and nine strikeouts over six innings pitched, giving Japan the victory and a return to the International Championship game.

The team from the southern coast of Puerto Rico were able to win three straight games before entering Thursday’s matchup. Radames Lopez Little League team from Guayama will pack their bags and say goodbye to Williamsport after reaching a respected 3-2 record.

From everyone at Latino Sports, we are proud of the young men who represented the nation of Puerto Rico in the 2018 Little League World Series.

(LLWS)