 Q & A with Brewers Pitcher Jorge López: Puerto Rico, Baseball and Jackie Robinson • Latino Sports

FLUSHING – As I stood outside the Brewers clubhouse at Citi Field, I wondered what my interaction was going to be with a Puerto Rican ballplayer who had no clue he was about to be interviewed by a “Nuyorican” from the Bronx.

In my 15 years as a sports writer, I always observe their smile and congenial nature. Their facial expression and body language will speak volumes. And yet this 25-year-old, 6-foot-3 Boricua relief pitcher, born in my father’s hometown and made his major league debut in 2015, passed my litmus test with flying colors.

We spoke for close to 15 minutes and if there’s another warm, welcoming smile that I could compare Brewers pitcher Jorge López to  it would have to be current Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Met fans have already become accustomed to that sparkling grin. And like Nimmo, Jorge López is just as happy, excited and grateful to have the extraordinary opportunity to play in the big leagues.

About Danny Torres

Bronx native, Danny Torres is a high school teacher, an avid baseball fan and freelance sports journalist. Besides his work with Latinosports.com, he has written for MLB.com, the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y, the N.Y. Mets, the Puerto Rico Daily Sun and Manhattan Times. He was a frequent guest on 'Solamente Pelota', a now-defunct sports program on XM/Sirius satellite radio. In 2010, he contributed to an updated prologue for the re-released book, 'Clemente, the Enduring Legacy' by Kal Wagenheim. In 2011, as part of a series commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month on MLB.com, he contributed to a five-part series saluting the greatest Latino pitchers in baseball. Finally, in December, 2011, he participated in a panel discussion connected with the Smithsonian exhibition, 'Beyond Baseball, The Life of Roberto Clemente' in Baltimore, Maryland. In December, 2012, he appeared on the front page of 'El Diario/La Prensa', a NY Spanish daily newspaper and was featured in a five-part series dedicated to the legendary Puerto Rican baseball player, Roberto Clemente who tragically died 40 years ago.

