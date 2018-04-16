Q & A with Brewers Pitcher Jorge López: Puerto Rico, Baseball and Jackie Robinson • Latino Sports

FLUSHING – As I stood outside the Brewers clubhouse at Citi Field, I wondered what my interaction was going to be with a Puerto Rican ballplayer who had no clue he was about to be interviewed by a “Nuyorican” from the Bronx.

In my 15 years as a sports writer, I always observe their smile and congenial nature. Their facial expression and body language will speak volumes. And yet this 25-year-old, 6-foot-3 Boricua relief pitcher, born in my father’s hometown and made his major league debut in 2015, passed my litmus test with flying colors.

We spoke for close to 15 minutes and if there’s another warm, welcoming smile that I could compare Brewers pitcher Jorge López to it would have to be current Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Met fans have already become accustomed to that sparkling grin. And like Nimmo, Jorge López is just as happy, excited and grateful to have the extraordinary opportunity to play in the big leagues.