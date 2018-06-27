Q & A with Pirates’ All-Star Infielder Josh Harrison • Latino Sports

FLUSHING – Seeing this Pittsburgh Pirates’ second baseman for the very first time, your immediate reaction may be, “For a baseball player, this guy is quite small in stature.”

But inside the visiting clubhouse at Citi Field, Josh Harrison, the 2017 Roberto Clemente Award nominee, has such a huge heart and gregarious smile. I can easily see how the Pirates’ faithful would be quick to “Raise the Jolly Roger!” and cheer his name throughout PNC Park.

Whether it’s after one of his acrobatic plays in the infield, a timely base hit or even a dramatic, game-winning homer (On August 23, 2017, against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Harrison became the first player in MLB history to break up a no-hitter in extra innings with a walk-off home run), he totally understands how fortunate he is to play the sport he’s enjoyed his entire life.

A native of Cincinnati, Harrison was quick to point out that not every Ohioan is an Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He said, “I went to the University of Cincinnati and I’m a Bearcat (laughter).”

Yet, I must credit Josh’s baseball acumen, which at an early age was already crushing homers with a kitchen utensil and a balled-up piece of paper.