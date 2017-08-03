Rain, Fans, Almost Empty Stadium & Great Pitching • Latino Sports

El Bronx, NY – It was hours into the game and the sky was beginning to turn steadily grey. It began with a drizzle and then the sky opened up to a wave of water that made this area of the South Bronx by Yankee stadium look more like a lake than city streets.

A lighting bolt hit a few blocks in front of the stadium by Heritage Park and I saw a very unusual scene: swarms of people running out and away from the stadium. It was as if they already knew that this was going to be a long rain delay and that it was, approximately four hours.

On any given game day, any street leading to the stadium has swarms of people walking towards and around the stadium while the game is being played, many through Heritage Park and others under the tracks of the number 6 Woodlawn Ave subway line. However, this day was not normal.

This was not the type of rain that you would want to let pass as your having a beer, or glass of wine in the stadium, or in one of the nearby restaurants across from the stadium. It was as if the torrential rain was sending a subliminal message to every fan that came out on this day to watch the final game of the Tigers Vs. Yankees series: WARNING GO HOME.

And go home they did. The scene of watching fans running away from the stadium back to the parking lots was not just atypical, but amusing. I really enjoyed watching people who obviously did not listen to the weather report because many did not have umbrellas, many running barefoot holding on to their flip flops (favorite summer footwear of fans coming from the suburbs to a baseball game) and others trying to cover themselves with their shirts, hands and anything they could, but to no avail as it looked as Poseidon himself was creating havoc on the Yankee fans.

After a long four hour wait for this downpour and cleaning to end the streets were not only clean of debris, but also clean of fans. When the rain finally ceased the stadium looked as if it was hosting a PAL game rather than a game between a home team that is one game behind their arch rivals Boston for first place in the American League East.

Perhaps fans thought that with so much rain the game would be postponed to be resumed on another day. WRONG. Today’s teams generate income and profits not just from fans coming through the turnstiles, but mainly from TV and radio advertising. Therefore, we will be seeing less and less “rainout games.” In addition, you got to hand it to the Yankee Grounds Crew. Those guys did a great job in preparing the stadium for the downpour and ready to play again.

Those fans that did stay saw the Yankees lose to the tigers 2-0, but also missed a brilliant pitching performance from Dillin Betances who struck out three batters on nine strikes. I guess one person really gets turned on by the torrential rain.

SUGGESTION: If this type of rain ever happens again the Yankees should consider allowing any fan to enter the stadium during any inning after the downpour for a minimal $5. This would not only strengthen community and fan relations, but also bring additional revenues to an almost empty stadium.