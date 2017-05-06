Rain Delay At The Citi, Mets Lead Miami • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – After a 39 minute rain delay, the game between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins resumed at 8:43pm. With the score 5-1, the Amazins lead the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Prior to the rain delay, Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera injured his thumb.

More than likely, Cabrera will be evaluated. At least he didn’t reinjure his hamstring. One of the best things about a rain delay at a ballpark is that it’s the best opportunity to read Hemingway or ponder about their life’s decisions or of someone else’s.

Prior to tonight’s rain-delayed game, I walked around my old neighborhood. Each time I return, a little bit of my past is either taken down, replaced or out of business. The only thing that seems to remain the same are the fruit stand and their vendors. Here’s a memory and a thought…

The times I struggled, I’ll never forget. With the little I had, no matter the distance, I walked. To the fruit stand vendors, thank you.

From there, I took off to Flushing Meadows Corona Park and walked around until it was time for me to head out to Citi Field. With the rain gone for the moment, will the Amazins hold on for win? Tune in, find out, and always believe… Let’s Go Mets!