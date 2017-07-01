Rain Delay Doesn't Derail Amazins Flow • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – For the fourth straight time, the New York Mets have found ways to win some ball games. Following Saturday’s 7-6 rain-delayed comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies, the Amazins have won seven of their last eight games.

With a 7-3 record over their past ten a games, the Mets (38-42) are only four straight wins away from a .500 record. With momentum swinging in their favor, anything is possible. With that said, it’s past 10pm here at Citi Field and I’m singing Sam Cooke’s classic…

At this time, I’m listening to the tapping of keyboards generated by the other baseball writers who are typing away in frantic pace as they file their postgame articles. Some of the writers are probably writing about Zack Wheeler’s inability of being pitching past four innings for the third straight game.

Others could be writing about Asdrúbal Cabrera two-run homer in the 7th inning and the meaning of it behind his team’s win and that it happened on his bobblehead night. There has to be a few who believe the Amazins are still a team of destiny who will claw their way into the postseason. What do you think? Tune In, Find Out, Always Believe…

Game Summary: Saturday, July 1, 2017