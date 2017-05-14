Rain Delay: Hemingway & Media Guides • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – Due to the nonstop heavy rain and windy weather conditions, Saturday’s game between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros was cancelled.

As a result, Saturday’s cancelled game will now be part of a Mother’s Day doubleheader at Yankee Stadium that is headlined by Derek Jeter Night pregame ceremony. While the Yankees dealt with a 24-hour rain delay, the New York Mets were crushed 11 – 4 by the Milwaukee Brewers. With no baseball to cover, I spent the day at a coffee house.

Along with drinking my coffee and having several meals, I read this year’s Mets/Yankees media guides and a couple of Ernest Hemingway books. If you’ve never read a baseball media guide, you should. The information and the dynamics within any baseball team is mind-blowing. From the team’s origins, player biographies, to the front office staff, community outreach and minor league teams, it’s worth reading on a rainy day.

After reading the media guides, I pulled out my book, “The Short Stories of Ernest Hemingway.” For the past few weeks, I’ve been devouring Ernest Hemingway books. Each time I’m at the ballpark, reading Hemingway has become my routine. After reading game notes and a meal, I’ve enjoyed reading Hemingway before the first pitch is thrown.

As far as Saturday went, I opened my book and reread Hemingway’s short story, “The Capital of the World.” Taking place in Madrid, Spain, it’s about a young man named Paco who desires to become a matador. Madrid is the place where one goes to learn… or is it?

“But man is not made for defeat. A man can be destroyed but not defeated.”