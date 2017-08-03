Rain Delay & All, Tigers Take Series Finale • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Obviously this is not the time of year for the New York Yankees to see their bats go quiet. With a division race neck-and neck with the Boston Red Sox the Yankees saw their bats do little damage again Wednesday afternoon in the Bronx against the Detroit Tigers. Going 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position did not help their cause in a 2-0 shutout.

It was that type of afternoon at Yankee Stadium. A game that was scheduled for a 1:05 PM start was delayed an hour-and-a-half with potential rain in the area. Those rains never came and trailing 2-0 after the seventh inning, those torrential rains arrived and caused a three- hour 11-minute delay.

What ended was a long day in the Bronx and the Yankees failure to get runners home and off the few they managed to get on base. New York stranded 9 on base. This, obviously is not what the Yankees were expecting as the calendar turned to August.

“Right now we are not swinging the bat and it’s more than one guy,” manager Jer Girardi said. “We gotta get it going. It’s something we gotta do better. We had chances to score. We felt we could score just couldn’t get it done”

Jordan Zimmerman, (7-8) got the win for Detroit as the Tigers won for the fourth time in their last five games. The Yankees were shut out for the second time this season and were limited to 7-hits. The only bright spot was Dellin Betances and his 2.0 scoreless innings of relief that came after the long delay.

Betances was perfect and threw the sixth immaculate inning in Yankees history. That included strikes and fanning Jim Adduci (swinging), Justin Upton (looking), and Miguel Cabrera (swinging).

“Another good performance,” Girardi said about Betances. Masahiro Tanaka started and took the loss and with exception of a bad first inning the righthander threw 6.0 innings and of two runs scored, one was earned. Tanaka walked Mikie Mahtook with two outs in the fourth inning which snapped a streak of batters faced without a walk at 105 batters.

But, once again the Yankees failure to get the big hit contributed to a streak of three consecutive series wins snapped. Though Brett Gardner extending his hitting streak to 14 games also did not figure in a good outcome for the Yankees.

“They’re going to have to fight their way out of it,” Girardi said. In particular, Aaron Judge went 1-for-4 and struck out twice. Matt Holliday went 0-for-4 and his at bats have not looked anything like they did in the first half that helped put the Yankees in this pennant race scenario.

Girardi may make some moves in the lineup as the Yankees left town. A four-game series begins Thursday night at the central division leading Cleveland Indians and on the mound for them is newly acquired righthander Sonny Gray.