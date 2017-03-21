Rain, Rain Please Go Away - We Can't Postpone Baseball. • Latino Sports

Although many of the visitors and fans coming out to tonight’s USA Vs. Japan game tonight here in Los Angeles want the rain to stop and for the clouds to disappear, I’m sure that many Los Angeles locals who don’t care, or know about these World Baseball Classic games in their city want as much rain as possible.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with much of Central California, are locked in what officials classify as “extreme drought” — or worse. Therefore, water is a sacred commodity that the city needs badly, but water and baseball is like oil and vinegar, they don’t mix.

If the rain holds up, tonight’s game could easily be a sell out in a stadium that seats 56,000 as a game between the USA & Japan brings out the same nationalism that has been seen in the games that Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Dominican Republic have had.

Los Angeles has approximately 37,000 Japanese and Japanese Americans living in the city and from the walk here from the parking lot it looks that many are not fearing the water and came out to cheer their fellow players. By the same token, this is California and USA playing host to these games will bring out many USA fans. The fact that USA has never reached the finals in these games makes this a “must see” game for every baseball fan who wants the USA team to win. Thus, we have the basis for a possible sellout, except that we have rain clouds, grey skies and a bit chilly that does not allow the best conditions for a good spring evening baseball game.

But, MLB would not want to postpone any of these games, so get ready for a possible water park fun baseball game.