Ramos And Snell Potential All-Stars Blank Mets • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Blake Snell and Wilson Ramos of the Tampa Bay Rays in a few days have the potential to be selected as American League All-Stars for the upcoming mid-summer classic in Washington D.C. Saturday afternoon at Citi Field both were instrumental in leading the Rays to a 3-0 win over the New York Mets.

Snell, 12-4, second in wins to Luis Severino of the Yankees also leads the league with a 2.09 ERA and tossed 7.1 innings, his fourth straight start throwing 7.0 or more innings which is the longest streak of his career.

Ramos who leads American League catchers overall in hits drove in the Rays’ first run in the fifth inning and drove another un in the ninth that gave insurance to Sergio Romo who notched his 9th save of the season.

And for the Mets, this was another of those frustrating games. Good pitching from starter Steven Matz who went into the seventh inning for the fourth time in his last seven starts after failing to do that in his first 10 starts this season. Again it was the inability of the Mets offense that failed to get to Snell and got Matz (4-6) another loss.

As for Snell and Ramos, they continue to highlight a Rays season that offers encouragement with every win. And if the two are indeed selected to represent their team at the all-star game, that would be another boost to a franchise that is planning ahead for next year with the Red Sox and Yankees battling for two postseason spots in October.

“Would be special for both of us,” Ramos said about possibly being on the AL roster with his battery mate. “He needs to go,” he said about Snell.

And if that occurs there is the possibility of two teammates knowing each other and real well. Snell behind the plate and Ramos on the mound delivering a pitch ,and to them would be an all-star moment.

“He has been very special behind the plate,” Snell said about his catcher. And Saturday, once again both were again on the same page with the selection of pitches. The Mets overall with seven hits had three leadoff doubles, but Snell was able to use his fastball and delivered the pitch that has contributed to his 12-4 record.

Six of those hits were allowed by Snell and he pitched into the eighth inning for the third time this season.

“We are on the same pace now,” Ramos said. “Always talking to me and asking questions. He attacks hitters and always in the game.”

Mets manager Mickey Callaway witnessed plenty of those Blake Snell Fastballs as an opposing coach in the American League. Prior to his arrival in New York, Callaway was instrumental in guiding the Cleveland Indians pitching staff. He knew what to expect and with Ramos behind the plate had that understanding as to how the two have become a unit.

“Nasty stuff,” Callaway said. “Seen him last three years. He’s able to launch ball down. Great breaking ball.”

Snell said he is being more aggressive in the zone. And he said about these last four outings on the mound that have gone seven or more innings, “Want to go nine.” That got more attention but more will come Monday if he and Snell are indeed selected to the AL All-Star roster.

Notes: Rays pitchers tossed their seventh shut out of the season, fourth most in the American League… Wilmer Flores, a potential trade target for the Mets before the July 31 non-waiver deadline collected a season high three hits for the second time…

Mets were shut out for the seventh time this season…. Rays are 10-13 all-time against the Mets with the rubber game of three Sunday afternoon.

