Rangers Hold Off Pinstripes Late Rally • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Unable to overcome a seven-run deficit, the New York Yankees concluded their six-game homestand losing to the Texas Rangers by a final score of 7-6. With a 2-4 homestand record and 2-10 overall record in a span of tweleve games, the Yankees have struggled to be on the winning side of several close games.

On Sunday, against the Texas Rangers, the Michael Pineda of 2016 made his disastrous return to Yankee Stadium and demonstrated how ineffective he was on Sunday. In four extremely gut-wrenching innings of baseball, Pineda allowed six hits as he surrendered three home runs which enabled the Rangers to jump to a comfortable 7-0 lead.

As much as the Yankees offense and bats came alive and electrified the fans in attendance to believe that the they had a shot to rally from a seven-run deficit.

Gary Sanchez’s fifth inning three-run homer followed by Ronald Torreyes solo homer in the seventh combined with the singles that came from their teammates simply wasn’t enough to overcome the Rangers surge of three home runs. In fact, while their offensive surge has kept the Yanks in several close games, it hasn’t been enough.

For the past two weeks, the Yankees failing plot has started with the their pitchers struggling in the early going. Oppositions scoring early and at will has, in my opinion, forced the offensive to play defense. Rather than focus on scoring to win, they’re in a position where they have score to tie the game.

As disappointing as the past two weeks have been, this is still a young and hungry Yankees team that refuses to give up. While Sunday’s result didn’t favor the Yanks, it puts them in a position that as the season progresses, they’re going to be in better position to win many close games. If the last month of baseball have taught us anything is that this is a sport of streaks where one moment you’re hot and the next, you’re cold.

