Rays Defeat Yanks, Even Three-Game Series [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Powered by the home runs produced by Kevin Kiermaier (12th HR/1st Inning) and Adeiny Hechavarria (6th HR/8th Inning), the Tampa Bay Rays won the second game of their three-game series against the New York Yankees by a final score of 2-1.

Due to Hurricane Irma, this series with American League East postseason implications was moved from Florida to Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets. On Tuesday night, Latino Sports photographer Bill Menzel was on hand to photograph the game.

With that said, All Rise, Enjoy the Photos…