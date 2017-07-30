Rays Offense & Bullpen Prevent A Yankee Sweep • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium this wasn’t a must win for the Tampa Bay Rays but one they needed over the Yankees for their morale as they find themselves in a pennant race as the month of July concludes. To solidify their chances, and prior to the Monday non-waiver trade deadline, Rays’ management went to work on their needs.

Besides acquiring Lucas Duda from the Mets to fill in at first and in a DH role, the need was to reinforce a struggling bullpen, and in the span of a week the Rays acquired veteran righthander Sergio Romo, Lefthander Dan Jennings, and righthander Steve Cishek.

All three had a significant role out of the pen as Tampa Bay managed to avoid a four-game sweep in New York and got that 5-3 swing win over the Yankees. With one day before the deadline anything is possible for another roster move, but for now the Rays were content to get this win.

Romo and Jennings were able to keep the game close in the fifth inning. Second and third and none-out and the Rays kept their one-run lead. The 34-year-old Romo, once a standout closer with the San Francisco Giants, was acquired last week from the Dodgers and his experience in tight spots is what the Rays need as they look to be contending down the stretch for a AL wildcard spot.

Not out of reach of course, the division title. And with the Red Sox and Yankees neck-and-neck in the division, Tampa Bay left town as the unexpected and serious division title contenders, trailing the first place Yankees by 3.5 games.

Romo, in that inning threw three sliders past Aaron Judge. That was the veteran against the rookie and the Rays got out of a jam. The Yankees were also stopped in the sixth inning and left three stranded, 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

“There is no easy out in the big leagues,” Romo said about the pitch to Judge. “Today the cards fell in for us. It was a big win for us.”

“This was a swing game,” said manager Kevin Cash about the win. “Credit goes to the bullpen. Like the way Cishek worked.” Cash made reference to that Romo pitch that got Judge and how his new bullpen made the difference.

The Yankees saw their six-game winning streak stopped. And with rookie Jordan Montgomery limited to 2.2 innings, the shortest of his 20 career starts, their revamped bullpen struck out 11 Rays and Luis Cessa threw 3-⅓ scoreless innings of relief.

A pennant race that looks as intense as this one, and depending on any more transactions before the deadline, could come down to who has the best bullpen. The Yankees did not go to their big three of Delin Betances, David Robertson, and Aroldis Chapman in this finale, but manager Joe Girardi has other tools to use when a starter goes short.

“I knew I had Cessa,” Girardi said. And that is why the righthander came in early as Montgomery gave up 4-runs on six-hits, and with a pitch count at 71. “Montgomery was not throwing strikes.” However, in this swing game, the Rays pen was throwing strikes.

Said Girardi, “We didn’t take advantage of the walks, golden opportunities in the fifth and sixth.” So, as the game went further, and when the Yankees seem to pull it out, this was not their day as the month of July concludes with Girardi’s team in first place.”

Romo said, “It’s a nice pat on the back for us in the pen.”

The Rays did not want to fall too many games behind and needed this swing game of a win. Romo was the center of attention with postgame media this time, and he didn’t mind because this could be the first of many more with his second team in three months.

The Tampa Bay bullpen is revamped. In a pennant race,for Romo and the Rays that sparks motivation to get outs in situations that were a part of this swing game of a win in the Bronx.