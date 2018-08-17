Rays Take Finale As Yankees Bats Stay Cold • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – This could be temporary for the Yankees and the way this month of August has been they hope their continued failure to drive in runs is not much longer.

Still with the second best record in baseball, 75-46, the Yankees Thursday afternoon lost their first series at home to the Tampa Bay Rays for the first time since July of 2014.

But there is more of a concern with the absence of Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez in the lineup with injuries and more so after a 3-1 loss that saw Tampa Bay take of three games. One further look is how the dominant Yankees have only scored one run in back-to-back games.

And the Yankees, that run scoring machine previously scored a run or fewer only two other times this season and that’s how good this team has been a majority of their games. However the past few weeks the absences of Judge and Sanchez are obviously having an impact.

“We have capable people to put runs on the board,” manager Aaron Boone said. He was asked if the void of Judge and Sanchez was having this impact with lack of production. Boone got around the answer but statistics tell the story and this Yankees team, and at the wrong time of year, is in this offensive swoon.

Judge and his recovery from a broken bone to the right wrist is not expected back anytime soon after initially thought the road back would be sooner. Sanchez, who was struggling before hitting the DL on July 24th, bad right groin, is on the way back and about set to rehab in minor league games the next few days,

But the Yankees, and at home again on Thursday, failed to score runs and it led to another loss. The AL East division quest to catch the Red Sox may be out of reach. And down this stretch, and if the Yankees don’t get their offense in gear, the AL wild card lead of three-games could vanish from their postseason hopes as Oakland and Seattle are not far behind.

Boone did say that Rays’ starter Blake Snell was difficult. Snell allowed two hits and three base runners in 5.0 innings and retired his last eight. Snell, 14-5, could be in that AL Cy Young Award category as one of the league leaders in wins and his ERA of 2.10 also provides enough strength for consideration .,

But for the Yankees, the manager said, “Not scoring runs in your ballpark…it’s frustrating.” And the Yankees, perhaps for the first time at home this season, heard their fans boo when they failed to get runners home. Rays pitching combined for 11 strikeouts and the Yankees were 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight.

Yes, this is a team that has stopped hitting and at the wrong time, though again, and as Boone said, Judge is one of the best hitters in the game and that void in the lineup does have an impact. The manager is not focusing on the Red Sox or the teams behind the Yankees in the wildcard but there has to be concern when the bats suddenly go cold.

“Frustrating we could not finish it off,” he said about the Yankees latest loss that put them 9-17 in their last 26 teams against teams in their division. And the only team above .500 in the AL East are the Rays at 62-59, though the Yankees started the season 18-9 against teams in their division.

“Focus now is Toronto Blue Jays coming in. We got to go after the Blue Jays. That is our focus,” Boone said.

However that ninth inning was further proof about the Yankees struggles and recent failures. Bases loaded and nobody out and the Rays’ pen looks like they will let this one get away. But Greg Bird pops out in foul territory behind the plate followed by Brett Gardner and Austin Romine swinging on strikes.

Not what the Yankees envisioned. And in their final at bats with a 3- 1 deficit, this is where they have been dangerous as that come from behind team that won 28 of 75 games. More revealing, six runs scored in the three games at home against Tampa Bay.

Masahiro Tanaka toosed 6.0 innings after his sinker and slider were hit for a Ray’s two-run first inning. The Yankees have been able to overcome those type of situations and prior to this loss Thursday afternoon the Yankees were 47-6 when their starter pitched six or more innings.

But that is all in the books now because like it or not, the Yankees are struggling. And for a team with that second best record in baseball the month of August makes that difficult to comprehend.

