US Open Cup: Reading United Eliminate Cosmos • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

READING, Pa. – On Wednesday night, the New York Cosmos were eliminated in the Second Round of the 2017 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, going down 3-2 against Reading United AC Wednesday night at Albright College’s Shirk Stadium.

The Cosmos got an early lead in the 12th minute through midfielder, Kalif Alhassan, who netted in his first goal for the club. New York’s celebrations, however, were short-lived, as Reading United’s Paul Marie evened the score in the 39th minute.

Three minutes later, Marco Micaletto put United ahead, as Hugo Delhommelle tallied his third assist this year. The hosts continued their onslaught, as one of the team’s top scorers, Frantzdy Pierrot, made it 3-1 approaching the break.

Reading was eager to maintain their lead, creating danger through set pieces in the second half. Cosmos goalkeeper, Jimmy Maurer, kept the ball out of the net, standing in the way of Pierrot’s brace.

The Cosmos brought themselves back into the game in the 63rd minute when Alhassan’s pass from the right wing gave midfielder, Danny Szetela, a perfect header, cutting the deficit to 3-2. Subsequent attempts by New York were not as successful, as the hosts were reluctant to give up spacen playing deep, marking tight and using the offside trap.

New York gave their all, pushing to equalize. A chance emerged in the form of a late corner, but was punched out by United goalkeeper, Benjamin Beaury. Despite being down to 10 men in stoppage time after a second yellow card to Mohammed Adams, RUAC cruised past the Cosmos to the Third Round of the Open Cup.

The Cosmos will travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for an international exhibition match against Al-Hilal FC on Saturday, May 20th.

The team will return to MCU Park on Saturday, May 27 at 7:00 pm, as they host the San Francisco Deltas.