Reading Without Walls April Challenge • Latino Sports

New York, NY – One the best things about writing about sports are the books I get to read. Whether I’m covering a game at Red Bull Arena, MCU Park, Citi Field or Yankee Stadium here in New York and New Jersey, I make it a point to carry a book.

Depending on the day and the team I’m covering, I’m able to read my book on the subway during my commute to the sporting venue. If I’m fortunate, I’m able to arrive a couple of hours before the game to read my book peacefully.

Reading a book at an empty stadium is one of the most peaceful experiences I’ve ever had. Something about the open space and feeling the nice breeze on a sunny day is relaxing. And if it’s raining, the sound of raindrops falling from the sky is just as soothing.

And the best thing about reading a book a sports venue is that no one bothers me. The distractions of everyday life are removed for at least an hour or two. As a result, I’m able to fully appreciate the book that I’m currently reading.

With that said, let me tell you about the Reading With Walls April Challenge.

In an email sent to me and I quote…

We’re delighted to be launching Reading Without Walls this April — a month-long, nation-wide program to promote diversity in reading, inspired by National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature Gene Luen Yang and his ambassadorial platform.

Thousands of schools, libraries, bookstores, and comics stores are joining in to help celebrate Reading Without Walls. This month, Gene is challenging us all to:

Read a book about a character who doesn’t look or live like you.

Read a book in a format you don’t typically read — graphic novels, poetry, audiobooks, plays.

Read a book about a new subject you don’t know much about. And we’ll be sharing our thoughts with the #readingwithoutwalls hashtag on social media. You can find more resources to support Reading Without Walls here. So, who’s with me?