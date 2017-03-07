Red Bull Arena: Gold Cup Schedule • Latino Sports

Miami – On Tuesday, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) announced today the group stage matches and schedule for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, filling out the calendar for this summer’s marquee regional national team championship. The announcement was made during a live event from Levi’s Stadium, site of the Gold Cup Final.

Red Bull Arena will be the stage for the tournament’s opening night, with a double-header on July 7. Honduras and Costa Rica will square off, while French Guiana takes on Canada for the first time. Kickoff times for the two matches are To Be Determined.

The event, including soccer and city dignitaries as well as representatives and head coaches from the qualified nations, took place at Levi’s Stadium, host venue of the Gold Cup final, to be played on July 26.

Featuring U.S. national team legend Cobi Jones, remarks by CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, San Francisco 49ers President Al Guido, San Jose Earthquakes President Dave Kaval, and conducted by CONCACAF General Secretary Philippe Moggio, the event revealed the path to the regional championship for each of the 12 nations participating in this July’s competition.

“With the groups now determined, we have a full look at the schedule of Gold Cup matches to be played this July,” said CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani. “With so many compelling matches set to take place in great stadiums from coast to coast, culminating at Levi’s Stadium on July 26, it’s going to be an exciting summer of football for fans across the region.”

To view and download the complete 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup schedule, visit this link. Tickets to all Gold Cup matches are available by visiting www.GoldCup.org. Each Gold Cup group of four teams will visit three cities during group play, disputing a double header in each venue, in round-robin play.

Group A

Red Bull Arena (NewYork/New Jersey), BBVA Stadium (Houston), Toyota Stadium (Dallas)

Honduras

Costa Rica

French Guiana

Canada

