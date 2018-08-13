Red Bull Arena to Host Ecuador and Jamaica Friendly • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

HARRISON, NJ – The national teams of Ecuador and Jamaica will clash at Red Bull Arena on Friday, September 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Tickets go on-sale today, Monday, August 13, beginning with an exclusive pre-sale window for New York Red Bulls Red Members at 10 a.m. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public starting at 2 p.m. ET on Monday. Tickets are available by calling 1-877-727-6223 or visiting this link.

Tickets for children under 10 are free with a valid adult ticket purchase. Free tickets for children are only available on site by visiting the East VIP Entrance on match day. A valid ticket purchase must be made in advance to redeem free tickets for children.

Ecuador, who competed in Group E of the 2014 FIFA World Cup with France, Switzerland and Honduras, are coached by Hernán Darío Gómez. Gomez, now back with Ecuador after leading Panama to its first World Cup earlier this Summer, is one of three people to have led at least three different national teams to a World Cup.

He led Colombia to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, and Ecuador to the 2002 FIFA World Cup. La Tri are led by Antonio Valencia (Manchester United), Romario Ibarra (Minnesota United), Jaoa Plata (Real Salt Lake) and Enner Valencia (UANL). Ecuador have previously appeared at Red Bull Arena in 2010, 2011 and 2017.

Jamaica, who are back-to-back Gold Cup runner-ups, are coached by Theodore Whitmore. Whitmore has managed the Reggae Boyz since 2016 and was a national team member from 1993 to 2004, accruing 24 goals in 120 caps. Jamaica is led by a slew of MLS players, which include Kemar Lawrence (New York Red Bulls), Andre Blake (captain; Philadelphia Union), Cory Burke (Philadelphia Union) and Darren Mattocks (D.C. United).

Since opening in 2010, Red Bull Arena has been a destination for international friendlies, including appearances by the United States Men’s & Women’s National team, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Iceland, and Peru in addition to numerous top club sides from around the world.