Red Bull Arena: Open Practice for Real Madrid • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

HARRISON, N.J. – Red Bull Arena is set to host Serie A power AS Roma and 2018 UEFA Champions League Winners Real Madrid for open practices on August 6, ahead of their match in the International Champions Cup, presented by Heineken, at MetLife Stadium. AS Roma will train at 6 p.m., and Real Madrid at 8 p.m.

New York Red Bulls Red Members can visit www.newyorkredbullsmembers.com now and use Members+ points to redeem a number of seats equal to their membership.

Tickets are on-sale now for the general public. All seating is $20 and will be general admission. For more information please call 1.877.727.6223 or visit www.newyorkredbulls.com.

Red Bull Arena will also host Juventus and SL Benfica for an ICC match on Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. ET. Tickets for that match are on-sale now and can be purchased via the ICC website.