Red Bulls Clinch First Round Bye In MLS Cup Playoffs • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

HARRISON, N.J. – The New York Red Bulls have clinched a first-round bye in the Audi 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Due to New York City FC falling to Minnesota United on Saturday night, the Red Bulls have punched a ticket directly into the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Red Bulls, due to their standing as one of the top two in the Eastern Conference, will host Leg 2 of the Semifinals at Red Bull Arena on November 11.

Leg 1 will take place on November 4.

Current Red Members have first two Audi MLS Cup Playoff matches included in their ticket package, and Red Members will have the opportunity to purchase additional seats.

Deposits are now being accepted for fans to secure seats for postseason matches here.

The Red Bulls continue their battle for the Supporters’ Shield on Sunday at Red Bull Arena against Atlanta United FC. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Select tickets are still available.