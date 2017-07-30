Red Bulls Demolish The Visiting Montreal Impact • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

HARRISON, New Jersey – On Saturday night at Red Bull Arena, the Montreal Impact suffered a 4-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls. Daniel Royer, with a brace, Bradley Wright-Phillips and Michael Murillo provided the hosts’ goals in the win.

“It’s a disappointing game. We did not play well offensively or defensively”, said Impact head coach Mauro Biello. “In the first half, we gave a penalty on a quick throw-in. In the end, on the road, you have to be able to take your chances, as you will not get many. We could not capitalize in the first half and they were able to hurt us.”

Red Bulls dynamic going forward

Jesse Marsch’s team threatened from the start of the game. Sacha Kljestan, in the box, took a shot that Kyle Fisher blocked; then, Felipe, from afar, tried to beat Maxime Crépeau, who was making his first career MLS start. The Montreal-born goalkeeper answered with a good diving save.

Crépeau was put to the test again in the 15th and in the 18th minute, but in the 22nd minute, the Red Bulls opened the score on a penalty won and converted by Royer.

Holding on until the end of the half despite many shots by the Red Bulls, the Impact could have come back on level terms after Blerim Dzemaili played a free kick quickly, releasing Anthony Jackson-Hamel in behind, but the latter could not seize his chance.

“It was not our best game. We cannot find excuses and we have to raise the level of our game,” said goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau. “We do not have a choice anymore. We have to find ourselves on the field and finish our opportunities.”

Second half goes New York’s way

In the 58th minute, a Red Bulls corner sent to the far post by Kljestan was recovered by Royer, who crossed the ball on the ground. Murillo was at the right place at the right time and doubled his team’s lead.

Five minutes from time, New York added to its tally. Kljestan switched the play for Alex Muyl, who did not wait to send a strong cross for Wright-Phillips. The striker only had to redirect the ball in the Bleu-blanc-noir’s goal.

A few moments later, Kljestan gave the ball to Derrick Étienne. A through ball was played in Royer’s path; the Austrian completed his brace and sealed the deal.