Red Bulls to Host Second Annual Pride Night • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

HARRISON, N.J. – The New York Red Bulls have teamed up with Garden State Equality, as well as other local non-profit LGBTQ organizations, to host the second annual Pride Night presented by Bayer on Saturday, July 14 when Sporting Kansas City comes to Red Bull Arena.

Pride Night will spread the message of acceptance within the community while celebrating both diversity and inclusion. The Red Bulls Pride night falls the day before the Newark Pride Parade on Sunday, July 15.

The Pride Night celebration will feature prominent members and supporters of the LGBTQ community participating in a pre-game panel including Miles Chamley-Watson (Olympian and Red Bull athlete), Ray Kerins (SVP, Corporate Affairs, Bayer), Joel Shoemaker (Business Development Director, Pride Media), Oris Stuart (Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, NBA) and Ashley Faust (Director of Partnerships, Jopwell). The panel will be moderated by Christian Fuscarino, Executive Director of Garden State Equality.

“Our entire organization is very proud to support the LGBTQ community,” said Marc de Grandpre, General Manager, New York Red Bulls. “Pride Night at Red Bull Arena represents a true celebration of inclusion and diversity, which are essential values to our club and community.”

By purchasing a ticket on www.newyorkredbulls.com/pride, fans can automatically donate $3.00 per ticket to Garden State Equality. Donations are not tax deductible. The first 1,000 fans to purchase tickets on www.newyorkredbulls.com/pride will also receive an exclusive New York Red Bulls Pride Night scarf.

By purchasing through www.newyorkredbulls.com/pride, fans will have the opportunity to attend an exclusive pre-match Pride Night panel discussion at Red Bull Arena. Please note, space for the panel discussion is limited and will be on a first come, first served basis.

“The beautiful thing about sports is that everyone is equal on the field and court,” said Christian Fuscarino, Executive Director, Garden State Equality. “You’re judged on performance and skill rather than who you love, where you’re from, or what you look like.

We commend New York Red Bulls for not only making sure their players are valued, but inspiring a whole new generation of athletes that know all are welcome.” Established in 2004, Garden State Equality (GSE) is the largest LGBT advocacy organization in New Jersey and one of the most successful statewide civil rights organization for the LGBT community in the nation. Services include advocacy, policy work, and trainings.

The first 15,000 fans entering Red Bull Arena will receive a Pride Night armband compliments of Bayer.

“Bayer is proud to be the first ever title partner for Red Bulls Pride Night,” said Ray Kerins, SVP, Corporate Affairs, Bayer. “Our commitment to our LGBTQ employees and equality in the workplace makes Bayer a better company, and makes all of us a better community.”

The New York Red Bulls will wear special jerseys to celebrate Pride Night. Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off on newyorkredbulls.com/auctions at a later date to benefit Garden State Equality. An exclusive Pride Night t-shirt will be featured as the item of the game in the Bull Shop at Red Bull Arena while supplies last.

For more information, including a full list of panelists visit www.NewYorkRedBulls.com/PRIDE.