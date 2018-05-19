Red Bulls: Luis Robles MLS Ironman Streak Ends • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

HARRISON, N.J. – New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles has been ruled out of Sunday’s match against Atlanta United FC (7 PM ET, TV: FS1, Radio: Red Bulls Radio) with a knee injury.

It will be the first time Robles misses an MLS regular season start since his first appearance for the club in September of 2012. The Fort Huachuca, Arizona native’s ironman streak spanned 183 regular season games, 16,470 minutes, with 86 wins and 52 shutouts.

Robles etched his name into the MLS record books when he broke Kevin Hartmann’s all-time MLS record of 112 complete games against Colorado on April 16, 2016 and set a new league record for consecutive starts with No. 119 in the 7-0 win over NYCFC on May 21, 2016.

Robles is considered week-to-week.