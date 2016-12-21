Red Bulls To Open MLS Season in Atlanta • Latino Sports

HARRISON, N.J. – On Wednesday, Major League Soccer announced the dates of the 2017 home openers for all 22 MLS teams.

Dates and opponents for three New York Red Bulls matches were released, including the Red Bull Arena home opener on March 11, and two away matches, as the Red Bulls face expansion side Atlanta United FC and MLS Cup Champion Seattle Sounders FC in their first home matches of the season.

The complete regular season schedule, along with the national television schedules for the U.S. and Canada, will be announced in January, prior to the 2017 SuperDraft presented by adidas.

New York will be a part of the inaugural home game for Atlanta United FC on March 5. Atlanta enters as part of the 2017 expansion class with Minnesota United FC. The match will be played at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd stadium, with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Red Bulls open the eighth season of soccer at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, March 11, at 4 p.m. with a match against the Colorado Rapids.

New York heads to Seattle for week three, facing the 2016 MLS Cup Champions as Sounders FC open the season at CenturyLink Field.

At this time, tickets for the home opener can only be purchased as part of a Red Membership or the Red Bulls Holiday Pack. The Holiday Pack also includes a ticket to the first home New York City FC match of the season (date TBD) and a Red Bulls blanket.

Single-game tickets for the home opener at Red Bull Arena will go on-sale at a later date.

Prior to kicking off the 2017 MLS slate, the Red Bulls will face the Vancouver Whitecaps in a home-and-home quarterfinal series in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, beginning with a match at Red Bull Arena on February 22 at 8 p.m. The return leg will be played at Vancouver on Thursday, March 2.