Red Bulls Unveil Kit For 2018 MLS Season • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Harrison, NJ – The New York Red Bulls unveiled a new kit for the 2018 season today. The Red Kit was created in collaboration with adidas to reflect the identity of the club and its supporters.

“Our priority is delivering the best experience to our loyal fan base,” said General Manager Marc de Grandpre. “This kit illustrates the collective voice of the Red Bulls’ faithful and is an example of our club listening and giving back to the best supporters in MLS.”

The new “Bold Red” kit was engineered specifically for the New York Red Bulls by adidas. The stripes and square mesh panels run throughout the fabric of the kit as nods to the buildings and bridges of the city. A drop-hem fit can style on the field and the street.

“adidas is a valued partner,” said de Grandpre. “They have helped us bring our club’s identity to life with a custom fabric in our signature red, and a design that signifies our passion and desire to give our fans what they asked for.”