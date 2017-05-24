Red Bulls vs. NYCFC: Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

HARRISON, N.J. – On Wednesday, the New York Red Bulls front office announced tickets for the New York Red Bulls – New York City FC match in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup will be available beginning on Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m.

Ticketing for the match begins with a seat redemption window for 2017 New York Red Bulls Red Members. Members can redeem seats online through their Members+ account. The general on-sale, and ability for Red Members to purchase additional tickets, begins on Tuesday, May 30 at 10 a.m.

The New York Red Bulls drew rival NYCFC for the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup Fourth Round match on Wednesday, June 14, U.S. Soccer announced last week. The Red Bulls earned the right to host via a coin flip held by U.S. Soccer in Chicago.

Kickoff for the match is set for 8 p.m. at Red Bull Arena.

The Red Bulls and NYCFC will now play each other four times over the course of 2017, twice in the Month of June and twice in the Month of August. This will be the first matchup between the two teams during Open Cup competition. The Red Bulls own an impressive 5-1-0 mark against their local rivals since NYCFC joined MLS in 2015.

In 2016, the Red Bulls won their fourth round Open Cup matchup against the Rochester Rhinos (USL), 1-0 before falling to the Philadelphia Union, 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

ABOUT THE LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is U.S. Soccer’s national club championship, open to all amateur and professional soccer teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. The tournament has crowned a champion annually since 1914. In 1999, the competition was renamed to honor American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt.

This year’s winner will earn $250,000, a berth in the 2018-19 CONCACAF Champions’ League and have its name engraved on the historic Dewar Challenge Trophy, one of the oldest nationally contested trophies in American team sports. The runner-up will take home $60,000. The 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final will take place Sept. 20 at the home of one of the participating teams.