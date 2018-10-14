Red Sox 1 Game Down - Astros Jump On Game 1 • Latino Sports

Boston, MA: Walking from the train station to Fenway park yesterday, prior to game one of the ALDS you felt the excitement from the early Red Sox fans who were super excited to get into the stadium and cheer their home team for a game one victory.

Unfortunately, there was no “Sweet Caroline” game song to sing as the Red Sox lost to the Astros 7-2. There was still mucho hope for Red Sox fans that were losing by a score 4-2 in a stadium with a green monster wall that makes it much easier to score runs when needed most. Two runs in Fenway is not much. However, Yuli Gurriel snuffed out that hope when he squeaked a 3-run homer around the right field foul pole in the top of the ninth to pull the Astros to a 7-2 lead and win

Now here is the morning after reality. The history of best-of-seven series with the 2-3-2 format, teams that have won Game 1 on the road have gone on take the series 36 of 63 times (57 percent). Game 2 is set for tonight night at Fenway Park.

Alex Cora, will need all of his managing magic used to get him the 108 wins of the regular season to just get him a win tonight and 3 others in this series.

Astros ace, Verlander escaped several tense early episodes then breezed through the bottom of the sixth after the Astros took the lead. Verlander confessed in his post game interview. “To be able to get out of that inning and keep us tied, not relinquish the lead, that was, for me, the ballgame,” His 13th career postseason victory trails only Tom Glavine (14), John Smoltz (15) and Andy Pettitte (19).