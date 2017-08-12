Red Sox Crush Yanks, Level Three-Game Series • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After jumping out to a 2-0 first inning lead on a chilly and gloomy Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees were simply overpowered as they lost 10-5 to their rivals, the Boston Red Sox.

On Friday night, Yankees RF Aaron Hicks was the hero as he led the Bronx Bombers to a 5-4 victory. On Saturday, it was Boston’s LF Andrew Benintendi who single-handledly outscored the entire Yankees offense and tormented Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino with two powerful three-run home runs in the third and fifth inning of the game.

Following the game, Severino admitted that while he didn’t play a good game, it was just one bad game. On Saturday, Severino’s poor performance lasted only 4.1 innings. In his misery, Severino threw 90 pitches, surrendered 8 hits, 10 runs, 8 earned runs, 2 walks, and 2 home runs. On a positive note, he effectively struck out four Boston batters.

His opposition, Red Sox LHP Drew Pomeranz weathered a horrific start and finished Saturday’s contest strong. In 6.2 innings, Pomeranz threw 111 pitches in which he forfeited 7 hits, 3 earned runs, 2 walks, and 1 home run. As a result, Pomernaz picked up his 12th win as he struck out 5 Pinstripe batters.

For the Yanks, Saturday’s loss means that they’re now 4.5 games behind the American East leading Red Sox. With a 4-7 August record and that starting pitchers C.C. Sabathia and Masahiro Tanaka are on the 10-Day disabled list, this month is off to a cruel start.

Despite this series of setbacks, Yankees Manager Joe Girardi believes this an opportunity for several players to set up. And they’ll have their chances when they face Boston on Sunday and the Mets for their four-game Subway Series.

