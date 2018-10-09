Red Sox Massacre Yanks In Game 3 Of The ALDS • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Everything the New York Yankees did wrong on Monday night, the Boston Red Sox did right. While it’s understandable for the home team to lose a postseason game, losing 16-1 in Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium is unacceptable.

Monday night’s Yankee loss was in reality a Boston Massacre. Not only did the Red Sox snuff out the sellout crowd of 49,657 pro-Yankee crowd enthusiasm, they silenced the Pinstripes bats as they battered RHP Luis Severino’s to a disappointing 3.0IP, 7H, 6ER, 2BB, 2K start. If there’s a Red Sox who best symbolized Boston’s ruthless dominance on Monday night, it would have to be 2B/1B Brock Holt.

Holt’s 4-for-6, 3R, 5RBI performance was one for the ages because he became the first batter in Major League history to hit for the cycle in a postseason game. For Holt, in five career postseason games, has has hit .500/.500/1.125 (8-for-16) with 4R, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR and 6RBI. Speaking of hitting, the Red Sox 18-hit performance was the most in a postseason game since recording 21 hits in 1999 ALCS Game 3 vs. the Yankees.

While Boston bats came alive and smothered the Yankees with good old fashioned small ball and aggressive baseball which produced seven runs in the 4th Inning, it was the pitching of for former Pinstripe RHP Nathan Eovaldi who kept the Yankees mighty bats asleep. In earning his first-ever postseason win, Evoaldi gritted a 7.0IP, 5H, 1ER, 0BB, 5K performance. Again… everything Boston did right, the Yankees didn’t.

Out-hit, out-pitched on Monday night, the Yankees are one loss away from being eliminated from the postseason. Taking the mound for the battered and humbled Yanks on Tuesday night’s Game 4 of the ALDS will be Pinstripe veteran LHP CC Sabathia (9-7, 3.65). He will be matched up against Red Sox RHP Rick Porcello (17-7, 4.28).

Can the Yanks rebound and force a Game 5 of the ALDS? Or will Boston celebrate their advancement to the ALCS in Yankee Stadium? Let’s tune in and find out…