Red Sox Tied Series - But Price Still Can't A Post Season Win • Latino Sports

Boston, MA: The 33% who voted for the Red Sox to win the ALDS championships in our poll as well as the Red Sox nation of fans got a boost yesterday as the Red Sox won game two by a score of 7-5 and tie the series going to Houston at one a piece.

It seems that everything that was not working for the Red Sox in game one, was definitely awakened for game two. This was especially true for the bullpen that came up big for manager Alex Cora, recording the final 13 outs in relief of David Price.

In game one, the Red Sox bats were quiet. In yesterday’s game two the offense, led by the speedy, Mookie Betts, provided the cushion with insurance runs in the seventh and eighth to guarantee a must win for the home team.

While the entire Red Sox team should be hyped, celebrating their second game victory on their way to Houston, Red Sox starting pitcher, David Price is surely not. I’m sure that he is happy for the team win, but has to be a bit unhappy for not being able to collect his first win in 11 career postseason starts. I mean, he was close when manager Cora pulled him with two outs in the fifth, Price was leading by a score of 5-4, thus Price could not qualify for the win.