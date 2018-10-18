Red Sox will Know If The Price Is Right? • Latino Sports

New York, NY: Tonight as we watch game five of the ALDS between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros red Sox fans are wondering if David Price is their ticket to the World Series.

A lot will ride on Price who was taken out of his last start with just one out to have a complete game and giving him the first post season win of his career. The Red Sox are leading the series 3 games to 1 with an incredible win yesterday defeating Houston by a score of 8-6.

Yesterday’s Red Sox win was more than just a win, to many it was a sign that destiny was on the side of the Red Sox. The first sign was in the bottom of the first, there was major controversy when Jose Altuve thought he had a two-run homer to right field to tie the game. Unfortunately for Altuve and the Houston Astros, Red Sox right fielder Betts leaped above the wall to make the play as the ball clearly was about to land in the stands, a spectator made contact with his glove, leading to a fan interference call by right-field umpire Joe West, meaning no homerun for Altuve.

The call was challenged by the Astros who like the entire city of Houston must have been biting their nails waiting for a long three-minute review, upholding the call, displeasing Altuve and the packed house at Minute Maid Park.

The second play that seemed to have destiny on the side of the Red Sox was in the bottom of the ninth with bases loaded. Left fielder Benintendi made a diving catch on a sinking liner by Alex Bregman to deny the Astros an almost certain win.

After those two plays yesterday many will have to wonder if destiny has already made a decision that this is a Red Sox year.