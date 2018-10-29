Red Sox World Series Champions & History Making For Puerto Rico • Latino Sports

Orlando, FL: One might ask what does the Boston Red Sox defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers yesterday by a score of 5 – 1 have to do with “history making for Puerto Rico?” The answer is quite simple, Alex Cora has become the first Puerto Rican to manage and win the World Series.

That explains why there were so many of the Puerto Rican Diaspora watching and rooting for the Red Sox in this series. I was in Massachusetts, New York, Jacksonville and here in Orlando, Florida during all the games of this World Series and I witnessed an enthusiasm for this series that was quite different from others. That interest among many Puerto Ricans had to do with the fact that Red Sox manager, Alex Cora a native of Caguas, Puerto Rico.

What was of particular interest was that not all of those rooting for the Red Sox were fans of the team. Yesterday I was watching game five in a restaurant in Orlando, Florida and six of the seven in our party were rooting for Boston. All were Puerto Rican and four of the six were from the Bronx. Only one was a Red Sox fan, the others were Yankee fans. They each expressed to me that they were rooting for the Red Sox because of Alex Cora. I also saw several other Ricans at other tables and by the bar also rooting for the Red Sox and one had a Yankee hat

The fact that Alex, a rookie manager took the team to a record 108 wins and strategically managed an exciting post season was more than impressive. Some of those rooting for the Red Sox mentioned how he negotiated his contract to also include a plane to take badly needed assistance to Puerto Rico that had been ravaged by hurricane Maria.

Yesterday when they awarded the World Series trophy, the Fox Sports announcer asked Cora about when he took a Red Sox plane of supplies to his island. Alex explained how that was a time of need and he explained how important that was to him and how much it meant to the people in the island. Cora then turned to Red Sox owner and said, “I have another request, I want to take the World Series trophy to Puerto Rico.”

That is Alex Cora, managing a great team to a World Series win, but always thinking of his native home and that explains why so many Puerto Ricans both here in the mainland and on the island were rooting for him and by de facto his team the Red Sox even though they might not be Boston fans.

As a Puerto Rican, I can only agree.