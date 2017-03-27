Redbox Survey: Favorite Baseball Movies • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

New York, NY – In less than a week, the 2017 season of Major League Baseball commences. All across our nation, Opening Day will be taking place. Whether your team is a contender or a pretender, prior to Opening Day, they’re on equal footing with the other 29 teams.

A few days, the fine folks from Redbox sent their results of a recent survey they took. Conducted by the National Omnibus Survey, more than 1,000 participants provided their opinions of their favorite Baseball movies. Whether you agree with the list or not, here’s the results…

America’s Favorite Baseball Movies

1. Field of Dreams

2. A League of Their Own

3. The Sandlot

4. Major League

5. Angels in the Outfield

6. Bad News Bears

7. The Natural

8. Bull Durham

9. Rookie of the Year

10. Moneyball

