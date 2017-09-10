Reds Avoid Sweep, Double Up On The Amazins • Latino Sports

Photo: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – On a chilly Sunday September afternoon reminiscent of Opening Day at Citi Field, the New York Mets played their final game of their seven-game home stand.

Unfortunately for the Amazins, what had once was a season of possibilities has been reduced to a season that simply needs to end. No matter how many games they win for the remainder of the season, they will finish with a record below .500.

For many, the 2017 Mets should have been remembered for a team who were blessed with all the tools to win the World Series. Instead, they will be remembered for a team who was cursed and lacked the flexibility to remain healthy for the duration of a 162-game season. Against the Cincinnati Reds, the Amazins four-game winning streak came to an abrupt halt as the visiting team avoided being swept and doubled up on the home team.

Following Sunday’s 10-5 loss, New York had a successful seven-game homestand as they managed to win five of those games. With a 63-80 record, the Amazins won enough games to avoid a 100-Loss season. As this season winds down, next season awaits.

Despite Sunday’s loss, Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom had his 10th double-digit strikeout game of the season. Overall, deGrom is fifth in MLB with 221 strikeouts. With 182.1 innings pitched, deGrom has an outside chance of pitching 200 innings for the season.

Speaking of outside chances, what’s going to happen to José Reyes? Will he remain an Amazin? Regardless of what happens, Reyes has demonstrated to be an excellent locker room leader for the younger players. Aware that his career is winding, it appears that he’s simply going out there and enjoying in what maybe his final moments as a Met.

In his last 17 games, Reyes has produced five doubles, 10 RBI and 19 runs scored while batting .367 (22-for-60). On Friday, Reyes his 100th and 101st home runs as a Met. On Sunday, Reyes stole his 20th base of the season. It was his 508th of his career and he is currently tied with Ichiro Suzuki for the most among active players. Again, will he return?

Following this homestand, the Mets head off to Chicago to face the defending World Series champions the Chicago Cubs in a three-game showdown. Overall, it’s a nine-game road trip where they will also face the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins.

With one more home stand remaining, beginning September 22nd, the Amazins will conclude their home season against the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves in a six-game series. With nothing to lose… Tune In, Find Out, Always Believe…

