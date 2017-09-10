Reds’ Scooter Gennett Inspired To Give Back • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Growing up in the 1970’s, there were two ‘Scooters’ on TV that I was quite familiar with.

One happened to be the nickname of Baseball Hall of Famer/Yankee broadcaster who was an All-Star infielder and World Series Champion for the New York Yankees. The other ‘Scooter’ was an eccentric character that was a part of a groundbreaking kids’ comedy, The Muppet Show.

Although I never had the opportunity to meet either Phil Rizzuto (also known during his telecasts for his trademark expression “Holy Cow!”) or ‘Scooter the Gofer’ (Muppets), I recently introduced myself to Ryan Joseph Gennett, an infielder for the Cincinnati Reds.

Honestly, I wanted to meet an actual ‘Scooter’ who played in the majors. Although it would be my first time meeting this Ohio Native, I still felt a bit awkward calling him by his birth name.

As I’m standing in the visitor’s clubhouse all I kept hearing was, “Hey Scooter, Yo Scooter or simply…Scooter.”

Drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2009, Gennett, affectionately known as Scooter since his childhood years, has already made a huge impact since he was selected off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds towards the end of Spring Training.

In his fifth year playing in the big leagues, Scooter hasn’t wasted any time to prove his value with the ballclub he always dreamed of playing for.

With a .302/.352/.546 slash line, 24 homers and 85 RBI, Gennett has certainly impressed the Reds on the field including a historic four-homerun night (including a grand slam) on June 6, 2017. He became just the 17th player in Major League Baseball history to accomplish this unbelievable feat.

But what he has accomplished off the field, this extraordinary man of great faith warrants some serious consideration for winning the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award.

As the Reds’ nominee for this MLB award named after an unbelievable player and humanitarian, Gennett credits his supportive parents, a strong foundation at home and a renewed purpose in life on what his mission should be: To share his Christian beliefs and to always serve his community by bringing a message of hope and happiness to needy children.