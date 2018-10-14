 Reflecting On Yankees - Who's To Blame? • Latino Sports

Baseball

Reflecting On Yankees – Who’s To Blame?

New York, NY: Latino Sports baseball editor, Dan Schlossberg recently published an article for one of the many other publication that he contributes to. We decided to share it with our readers because it mentions one of the major questions that we have heard many time since the Yankee loss to the Red Sox, “Who’s to blame?”

There are many who have their reasons and analysis of why the Yankees lost. There are many who want to cast blame on one player, a lack of making a trade on the general manager, or on the manager’s move, or lack of.

He starts his article with: “The minute the New York Yankees lost their American League Division Series to the Boston Red Sox, the blame game started.” That’s a fact.

Read the rest of the article here: Who’sToBlame

