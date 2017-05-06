Respecting The Grass [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Before the New York Mets (13-15) face the Miami Marlins (12-16) for their second game of their three-game series at Citi Field, I arrived early. Once I arrive and check in, my routine is to head over to the field.

My purpose there isn’t to interview players or managers. I simply want to witness things as they unfold before my eyes. To stretch my hands out as I breathe in the air from the field is an magnificent experience. For me, my senses are heightened as time slows down the movement generated by my surrounding. Things I see, I things I hear…

While I don’t consider myself to be superstitious, I will acknowledge the baseball gods and many of the unwritten rules of baseball. One unwritten rule I follow is to never, ever leave my side of the dirt and dare cross over to the grass. When it’s said and done, I consider the grass to be sacred ground to for the players. With that said, here’s a poem:

Walking on dirt, the smell of grass,

marveling the view from the field,

moments before the ballgame.