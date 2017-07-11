Retire 21 Movement Is Very Much Alive • Latino Sports

Miami, FL. – The movement to retire Roberto Clemente’s #21 is very much alive and well as we saw here at the 2017 Baseball All-Star Fan Fest.

Roberto Clemente continues to be one of the most popular players of all time. This is evident when you still see so many Clemente fans wearing his jersey and the number of Clemente collectibles that are sold. Paul Kutch, founder of the Clemente Clubhouse, the largest Clemente collectible dealer said: “Clemente is still the most popular player that ever played for Pittsburgh and the most popular Latino player of all time. What he means to people and what he did is what keeps his image alive.”



What Clemente “means to people” is interpreted by many as giving back and doing what we can to inspire the next generation, our children. Clemente gave that lesson on so many occasions culminating with losing his life in that fatal airplane crash taking much needed supplies to Nicaragua on December 31st, 1972.

This explains why a 10 year old Sebastian Soto of Miami, had the courage to ask commissioner Rob Manfred the following question: “Mr. Commissioner, will you consider retiring Roberto Clemente’s number?

Sebastian caught everyone by surprise with that question at the Town Hall meeting with Commissioner Rob Manfred held on Monday.

Commissioner Manfred responded: “ I know that there’s been a lot of interest in what we do to honor Roberto Clemente. As I’m sure you know, there’s only one number that’s been retired throughout Major League Baseball; it’s Jackie Robinson’s number: I think that decision was made in recognition of his unique place in the history of baseball. And the history of the United States, quite frankly,

Obviously Roberto Clemente, also a great player, a real groundbreaker in terms of our game. We’ve made an effort to honor Roberto in a way that’s appropriate to him. The award that we regard to be our highest award is the Roberto Clemente Award, that recognizes not only great play, but service in the community because that was something that Roberto was well known-known for.”

I caught up with Sebastian who was surrounded by several others who were congratulating him for his question. I asked him if he was satisfied with the Commissioner’s answer. He stated that, “it was a long answer.”

Sebastian was not alone. As I left the Fan Fest several young men who were collecting signatures to retire Roberto Clemente’s number 21 approached me. Apparently this is the third movement to retire Clemente’s number 21. The first was started in 1996 and collaborated by Latino Sports and found on www.retire21.org

The second was one started in Puerto Rico last year and the one is: http://www.retire21pr.com/

The third is the young men outside of Fan Fest started recently from Pittsburgh at www.retiretwentyone.com

If anything, the retire 21 movement is growing and will continue until Roberto Clemente’s # 21 joins Jackie Robinson’s # 42 on every stadium in the country.