Retire 21 Movement & Salsa Concert    • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – The Retire 21 campaign to retire Roberto Clemente’s # 21 leaped another level forward when hundreds of people attended a Salsa concert at Orchard Beach dedicated to the Retire 21 campaign.

Some of the most respected names in Salsa music performed under the directorship of many times Grammy winner, Nelson González. Joining Mr. González were some veterans of Salsa like Nicky Marrero on Timbales, Johnny Rodríguez on Bongo’s, Frankie Vásquez on vocals just to name a few of the All-Stars. Younger Salsero musicians joined the veterans and together they played some of the best Salsa music that had the crowd cheering and dancing for the entire hour and a half that they performed.

All the musicians were the first to sign the petition and they encouraged the audience to also sign.

Latino Sports was the community sponsor and President; Julio Pabón opened the event thanking the Bronx Borough President for having the Summer Salsa Concert Series at Orchard Beach. He also thanked The Bronx Tourism Council and Bronx Lebanon Hospital for providing their Health Mobile unit to provide free health screenings.

People were eager to sign the petition as the musicians made frequent announcements in between breaks reminded them to visit the table and sign. Several asked to take some blank sheets with them, they promised to get signatures from neighbors and co-workers.

The signed petitions will be added to others that have been collected and sent to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in December, the month that Clemente lost his life in that fatal airplane crash on his way to deliver relief to the devastated country of Nicaragua that suffered a devastating earthquake.