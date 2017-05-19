Reyes Amazin' Play Helps Snap Losing Streak • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Jose Reyes looked like he was a juggler beyond shortstop in the Angels half of the seventh inning. Ben Revere hit a soft ball that was destined to fall in and score two runs but not this night at Citi Field as the New York Mets would hold on and win the first of a three-game interleague series Friday night.

And it is plays like this, plus the 7.0 innings from starter Jacob deGrom that the Mets hope can begin to turn things around as they snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 3-0 win, their second shutout of the season.

Michael Conforto hit his 11th home run of the year in the seventh inning that helped deGrom get his third win. So on this night the Mets, and with their injured hoping to return soon, got a win they desperately needed as they opened a six-game homestand against the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres.

“That ball drops in the last seven days,” manager Terry Collins said about the play that looked to be a hit for Revere. The manager was referring to the plays that should have been and other factors the past week, which also included a meltdown by the bullpen that had the Mets limping home seven games under .500 and sinking fast in their division.

But not on this night because deGrom gave his manager innings and fought off a minor blister on a finger. He also struck out nine and kept Angels’ slugger Mike Trout from hitting the ball out of the ballpark. The righthander challenged him with a fastball and changeup in the seventh inning before departing and allowing the bullpen to take over.

“We have to get our pitchers moving forward,” said Collins. DeGrom had probably his best start of the season and threw 106 pitches and on this night the bullpen did not implode. Jerry Blevins, and Addison Reed were able to preserve the shutout. Reed got his fifth save and now in that role with the injured Jeurys Familia out for several months and recovering from a surgical procedure to remove a blood clot in his right shoulder.

Collins managed his 1,012th game and tied Davey Johnson for the most in franchise history. The only other active managers who lead their team in all-time games are the Angels Mike Scoscia and the Royals Ned Yost.

“We really needed a win bad,” he said. “This one was big.” So was the play of Reyes, the pitching of deGrom, the bullpen not imploding, and the home run ball from Conforto.

And as Jose Reyes said about that seventh inning play, “We can take something from this and play the way we are supposed to play.”