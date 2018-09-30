Reyes Last Game Mets Close With Promise • Latino Sports

Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – After Noah Sundergaard pitched the Mets to their second straight win of 1-0, Sunday afternoon at Citi Field it was time to finish packing and head home for the winter. But for these New York Mets, the finish of 77-85 was a seven game improvement from last year even though it was their second consecutive losing season.

However, as they finished packing in their clubhouse there was also that enthusiasm to get going again on March 29th at Washington when the Mets open their 2019 season. There is work to be done which includes putting a new general manager in place, with a commitment to win as COE Jeff Wilpon said prior to the season finale at Citi Field.

And they don’t go home losers, despite what the record indicates. Manager Mickey Callaway is expected to return after a disappointing season and of course that is contingent upon what the new chief in charge decides.

Overall, Callaway kept his troops afloat. After that 11-1 start that led to optimism, and a feel the Mets would be a part of the October postseason, things went downhill and fast. Between various injuries again to position players and a highly touted pitching rotation, the bullpen collapsed and the Mets were out of contention in June.

June it was 5-21, injuries and everything that could go wrong. Then they won 33 of their last 55 games and of course the battle to get back in the thick of things was deep.

Second half? It was a different story. The starters finished third in ERA and in September sat as the best in the majors. The bullpen was a different picture and the obvious revamp will be in the works which includes the attempt to acquire a viable closer.

“Thanked them for continuing to play hard,” Callaway said in his final post game meeting with the media. “We didn’t have the best season. Expect them to come back and be ready a hundred percent. I am manager of the Mets and want the best.”

So Callaway made his pitch that his commitment is to get better at his job, unless of course there is that plan to change direction in the managers seat and that is not expected.

There was that continued development of Amed Rosario, Jeff McNeil got the opportunity and hit safely in 34 of his final 40 starts of the season. He showed the range of an experienced second baseman and became the hardest out in the Mets lineup.

And Michael Conforto, he finished his spring training as the season progressed after returning from shoulder injury of last year. Conforto had 17 home runs, tied for seventh most in the major since the all-star break and his 52 RBI were fourth since the break. And the return of Yoenis Cespedes is expected in June with a hopeful good recovery from surgeries to his heels.

Brandon Nimmo also emerged as a viable outfielder. He earned a spot in the lineup and sat out the finale after pulling a hamstring Saturday night.

“Will be prepared and ready to go and have the full season that I did in 2017,”Conforto said. ” I have to thank Mickey , the coaches for their patience. I started to see the ball better and the results showed.” And a healthy Michael Conforto is a part of that youth movement to get the Mets where they want to be.

October baseball is the goal, which also includes the questions as to where does Dominic Smith fit in the plan? The first round draft pick went back-and-forth from From Triple-A Las Vegas with some setbacks to injuries and needed time to get his swing where it should be. First base or the outfield for Smith?

” I will do whatever they want, I just want to be a part of this team next year,” Smith said. And that was a prevailing mood of better was evident in the clubhouse as the Mets began to scatter out the door for a final time.

They will be without their Captain, David Wright. He made a final cameo on the field during the Sunday finale as a presenter during the Mets salute for Arm Forces personnel. He tipped his cap again and that was the final time for Wright in uniform.

But those around Citi Field expect David Wright to have a presence in 2019, though the role is not determined.

As for Jose Reyes, the longtime teammate of Wright, this was his finale at Citi Field and with the Mets. The veteran in his second stint with the Mets is not expected to re-sign. But Reyes feels his playing days are not over after his only at bat in the first inning.

Reyes was pulled from the lineup in the second inning and got his final salute from the fans. “A lot of emotions,” Reyes said. “I don’t expect to be back here. Just wanted to enjoy the moment best I can. I still want to play baseball.”

Reyes does not know where he will be next year and added, “If I don’t find a job next year I will be happy and content. There’s always a team that can use my service. I have to be realistic and accept the change.”

And that change for the Mets is getting younger and more athletic, so in all probability this was the last of Jose Reyes at Citi Field who earlier this month drove in his 521st run which is eighth on the Mets’ all-time list.

Yes, there will be some changes but that pitching staff, and with Syndergaard who pitched his first career complete game on Sunday, that is still a top three in baseball. This 18-10 September finish would be difficult to understand.

And the difficulty to understand is what could have been, Figure the rest because as Callaway and the Mets said. being more consistent will get them to the top. They will watch other teams celebrate and the manager said, “We need to sit there and watch that, and let it hurt.”

That’s motivation. Get ready for a busy offseason before pitchers and catchers report February 13 to Port St. Lucie Florida

