Reyes Multi-Homers, Thor Pitches [Pictures] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – After five innings of baseball here at Citi Field, the New York Mets lead the Cincinnati Reds by a 4-0 score. In this game, José Reyes has already blasted his 11th and 12th home runs of the season.

Overall, Reyes swatted his 100th and 101st home runs with the Amazins. With that said, here’s some photos our friend George Napolitano took of Noah Syndergaard rehab start from MCU Park in Brooklyn. Should they hold on to win tonight, the Amazins will be one win away from avoiding a 100-Loss season. Tune In, Find Out, Always Believe…