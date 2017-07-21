Reyes Ninth Inning Single Wins It For The Amazins [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – On Thursday afternoon, the New York Mets finished their four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals with a much-needed 3-2 come from behind victory. The hero for the Amazins was José Reyes. His single completed the Amazins comeback.
Enjoy the pictures taken by Latino Sports photographer George Napolianto.
Game Summary: Thursday, July 20, 2017
- FINAL SCORE: Mets 3, Cardinals 2
- WINNING PITCHER: Addison Reed (1-2)
- LOSING PITCHER: Trevor Rosenthal (2-4)
- HOME RUNS (Mets): Lucas Duda (17th/2nd Inning, Wilmer Flores (8th HR/8th Inning)
- HOME RUNS (Cardinals): Tommy Pham (13th HR/8th Inning.
- SAVE: None.
- ATTENDANCE: 39,640
- TIME: 2:47