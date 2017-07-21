 Reyes Ninth Inning Single Wins It For The Amazins [Photos] • Latino Sports

Baseball

Reyes Ninth Inning Single Wins It For The Amazins [Photos]

By

on

Flushing, NY – On Thursday afternoon, the New York Mets finished their four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals with a much-needed 3-2 come from behind victory. The hero for the Amazins was José Reyes. His single completed the Amazins comeback.

Enjoy the pictures taken by Latino Sports photographer George Napolianto.

Game Summary: Thursday, July 20, 2017

  • FINAL SCORE: Mets 3, Cardinals 2
  • WINNING PITCHER: Addison Reed (1-2)
  • LOSING PITCHER: Trevor Rosenthal (2-4)
  • HOME RUNS (Mets): Lucas Duda (17th/2nd Inning, Wilmer Flores (8th HR/8th Inning)
  • HOME RUNS (Cardinals): Tommy Pham (13th HR/8th Inning.
  • SAVE: None.
  • ATTENDANCE: 39,640
  • TIME: 2:47
